Akshay Kumar Spotted Amid Film Shoot Near Jama Masjid, Creates Fan-Frenzy In Delhi; Videos Go Viral

Actor Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, was recently spotted at Jama Masjid in Delhi amid the shoot of his upcoming film. Several videos of the actor from the shoot location are doing the rounds on social media platforms.

Akshay Kumar spotted amid shoot near Jama Masjid

In the now-viral videos, the actor is seen wearing a grey shirt and dark blue pants with sunglasses. He is greeted with loud cheers and whistles as fans are seen to get a glimpse of the actor near Jama Masjid.

Akshay comes out of an old building, waves at his fans and also did the namaste gesture while walking towards his car. He was surrounded by heavy security.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to several media reports, Akshay is filming his next titled Shankara, for which he even travelled to Uttarakhand a few days back.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming projects

The actor has a long list of films in his kitty. His recent film Selfiee received a mixed response from the audience. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film was the official remake of the Malayalam movie Driving License.

Akshay has several exciting projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in the upcoming action-packed thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha and Manushi Chhillar. The film is set to release during Christmas this year.

He also has remake of Soorarai Potturu with Radhika Madan. The actor will reunite with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal for Hera Pheri 3.

Akshay will also be seen in OMG: Oh My God 2 alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The official release date of the film is still awaited.