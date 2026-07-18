'Akshay Kumar Se Koi Problem Nahi Hai': Paresh Rawal Reacts To OMG 2 Controversy; Denies Writing Script Of The Movie

Paresh Rawal Says He Has No Problem With Akshay Kumar | Instagram

Amid the OMG 2 story idea controversy, Paresh Rawal has stated that he has no problem with Akshay Kumar. The film's producer, Ashwin Varde, in his statement, said that Rawal wanted to sideline Kumar while making a film on the lines of the OMG franchise. Now, in an interview, Rawal gave a clarification about it.

No Issues With Akshay

The veteran actor told Hindustan Times, “Akshay and I are doing Bhagam Bhag 2 next, which is Ashwin’s (Varde) film. Bhooth Bangla bhi ki abhi. Meri Akshay se genuinely koi problem nahi hai. Why would I?”

Rawal agreed that Kumar had tried to convince him to do OMG 2. But he told him that it wouldn’t be palatable if they inserted gods in a movie that talks about sex. “But they went ahead, the film became successful, and I am happy. Baat abhi bhi lekin vahi hai, Gods were not required in that script,” he added.

Clarifies Story Idea Credit

Further talking about Amit Rai and Varde's statements after his interview went viral, Rawal said his relationship with the former goes a long way back, and he also praised the filmmaker, calling him a "hardworking, research-based writer".

Sharing the conversation he had with Rai, Rawal said, "I told him one day, ‘Ek idea hai, hum sex par kuchh bana sakte hain, ek chhota baccha hai, masturbate karta hai’... vahaan se baat shuru hui. I suggested we should go and meet sexologist Prakash Kothari, since it needed scientific facts."

The Bhooth Bangla actor further stated that he is not saying that he has written the story; the Screenwriters Association has Rai's name only. But he feels that when a concept is discussed, he should be given credit for it.

Rawal said, "When you share ideas with each other, usme concept mera tha, I was just asking for that credit, and not paisa. It just came out after many years while I was giving the interview, that I would have been happy if I had been credited. I have never said Amit has not written it.”

OMG 2's Box Office Success

OMG 2 was released in 2023 and starred Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar, and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. Despite clashing with Gadar 2, the film was a hit at the box office.