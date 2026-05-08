Akshay Kumar Is Not Starring In Nikkhil Advani's Salaam-E-Ishq Sequel: Report

Akshay Kumar In Salaam-E-Ishq Sequel? | Instagram

In the Golmaal 5 announcement video, while talking about Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn said, "Koi bhi franchise nahi chhodhta hai (He doesn't leave a franchise)." Last year, we got to see Akki in three franchise films, Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5, and Jolly LLB 3, and he already has Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3) lined up.

Now, on Friday, Variety India reported that Nikkhil Advani is planning a sequel to his 2007 release Salaam-E-Ishq, and Akshay is going to be a part of it. However, later, Pinkvilla reported that the Bhooth Bangla actor is not a part of Advani's movie.

A source told the portal, “The sequel might be happening or may not, but Akshay Kumar has not been involved in it. The reports suggesting he has come on board are completely baseless."

Salaam-E-Ishq was a multi-starrer, and it features actors like Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Salman Khan, Juhi Chawla, Akshaye Khanna, John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, Ayesha Takia, Shannon Esra, Sohail Khan and Isha Koppikar. The movie revolved around six couples, and showcased their love stories.

Even though the film starred such big names, it was a flop at the box office.

Akshay Kumar Upcoming Movies

Akshay recently tasted success with Bhooth Bangla, and the actor has some interesting projects lined up. He will be seen in films like Welcome To The Jungle, Haiwaan, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, Anees Bazmee's film, and Golmaal 5.

While Welcome To The Jungle and Haiwaan are slated to release this year, the other three films will hit the big screens next year. Welcome To The Jungle is slated to release on June 26, 2026, and Haiwaan will reportedly release in August.

Meanwhile, the official release date of Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, Anees Bazmee's film, and Golmaal 5 is not yet announced.