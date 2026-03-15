Akshay Kumar Defends Paps Invading Privacy For Photos: 'Ek Photographer Ko ₹4,000 Milte Hai, Uss Bichara Ka Ghar Chal Jayega...'

Akshay Kumar On Paparazzi | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Akshay Kumar always maintains a good relationship with the paparazzi and often poses for photos in public. Recently, when asked if he is okay with paparazzi taking pictures of him or his family, or if the media should give him space, he defended the paparazzi culture, saying he doesn’t mind being clicked. He explained that photographers earn from their photos, and if someone's livelihood depends on it and it makes them happy, why should it bother him?

Akshay Kumar On Paps Invading Space

Speaking to India Today, Akshay said, "Ek photographer ko kariban 3.5-4k milte hain. Aur agar usko milte hain, toh mere liye kya problem honi chahiye? Meri sherwani mein kya pareshaani honi chahiye ki main khada ho ke photo le lu? Main photo leke, uss bichare ka ghar chal jayega, woh khush ho jayega, aur saari photo le jayega, toh isme koi burai nahi hai. Privacy kya naam ki? Agar aap bahar nikal gaye ho bacchon aur biwi ke saath, toh kis baat ki privacy?"

Check out the video:

'Agar Koi Photo Nahi Lega, Toh Zyada Hazard Hoga'

"It is not a hazard; agar koi photo nahi lega, toh zyada hazard hoga, zyada tangi hogi na... Agar aap jaa rahe ho aur koi pehchana nahi, toh problem badi hoti hai, usme problem zyada hai," added Kumar.

Akshay Kumar Joins Golmaal 5 Cast

Meanwhile, Akshay recently joined the cast of Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5. On Saturday, March 14, Rohit shared a video from the sets featuring the original cast, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, and Tusshar Kapoor, joined by Akshay, who was seen sporting a bald look.

Work Front

The actor will next be seen in Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

It is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 10, 2026.