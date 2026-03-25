Akshay Kumar, 58, REACTS To Backlash For Romancing 32-Year-Old Wamiqa Gabbi: 'Happens In Hollywood...'

Akshay Kumar Hits Back At Age Gap Criticism With Wamiqa | Photo Via YouTube

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, slated to release on April 10, 2026, responded to the backlash over his age difference with Wamiqa. With Akshay at 58 and Wamiqa at 32, marking a 26-year age gap, he hit back at trolls, saying that sometimes it’s simply the requirement of the script, and noted that similar situations also occur in Hollywood.

Akshay Kumar On Romancing Wamiqa Gabbi Despite 26-Year Age Gap

Speaking to News 18, Akshay said, "Toh kya hai? Humne pehle dekha nahi hai kya kabhi? It happens in Hollywood as well. Sometimes, it’s the requirement of the script. (In real life too), so many people get married to partners older or younger than them."

Priyadarshan Says He Does Not Mind The Age Gap

Director Priyadarshan added that there’s something people like MGR and NTR used to say, that there’s a big difference between chronological age and screen age, and an actor’s screen age may not reflect their real age. He shared that people accept actors for their screen age too and stated that he doesn’t see any issue with it.

He further added that while shooting, he might look at a pair and feel they aren’t the right fit, and that judgment may have nothing to do with their age gap.

"When I shoot with Akshay or Tabu, I never feel (an issue) looking at them. And once audiences watch the film, I notice that they don’t feel that issue either. That’s because of their characters and their screen age," said the filmmaker.

Akshay Kumar Praises Wamiqa Gabbi

Akshay, praising Wamiqa, said that when he first met her while shooting for Bhooth Bangla, he noticed she works very differently. “She keeps reading her scenes and rehearsing for them. She gets very serious, Tabu is even more serious than she is. Vidya, who I’m working with in Anees Bazmee ji’s film, on the other hand, believes in being a free actor,” he added.