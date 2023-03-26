Akanksha Dubey's actor-boyfriend Samar Singh breaks silence on her death, shares emotional post

Akanksha Dubey and Samar Singh | Instagram

Popular Bhojpuri model and actress Akanksha Dubey was found dead in a hotel in Sarnath, Varanasi on Sunday. She was 25.

Reportedly, police have sent the body for post-mortem and said that the prima facie report suggests it might be a case of suicide.

Akanksha's boyfriend, actor-singer Samar Singh, has finally reacted to the actress' death. Taking to his official Instagram account, Samar wrote, "निशब्द RIP #akankshadubey."

It may be noted that Akanksha and Samar had made their relationship official on Instagram on Valentine's Day. The late actress had shared a series of mushy photos with him on the social media platform.

"Happy valentine's day," she had captioned her post. Take a look:

Akanksha's death

The actress was in Varanasi for the shoot of a film. According to several media reports, when the unit made repeated calls to reach out to her and did not get a revert, they panicked and the room was opened with the master key of the hotel.

Akanksha was found hanging inside the room. The actress attended a birthday party hours before her death and she returned to her hotel room around 1.15 pm.

Earlier today, it was reported that Samar's mobile phone has been switched off and he is 'untraceable'.

Akanksha had worked in Bhojpuri cinema, music, and films. She had huge followers on Instagram and her reel videos were quite popular.

About Akanksha

It's reported that the actor has risen to fame in quick time. She started gaining prominence as one of the well-known artists of Uttar Pradesh.

Just hours before her death, she posted a belly dance video on Instagram. A video of Akanksha crying inconsolably during an Instagram LIVE, hours before her death, has also surfaced on social media platforms.

Several Twitter users have shared the video claiming that is was recorded just a few hours before Akanksha's death.

According to a report in AajTak, Akanksha suffered depression in 2018 and had taken a break from films. She made a comeback after a couple of years and had reportedly credited her mother for supporting her during the difficult phase.

Akanksha was quite popular in the Bhojpuri film industry. She made her debut at the age of 17 with a film titled Meri Jung Mera Faisla.

She was also seen in Mujhse Shadi Karogi (Bhojpuri), Veeron Ke Veer, Fighter King, Kasam Paida Karne KI 2 and other projects.