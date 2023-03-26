Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey allegedly broke down during Instagram LIVE hours before death, video surfaces

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey has died by suicide, according to media reports. The 25-year-old was found dead inside a hotel in Varanasi.

The news of Akanksha's death comes hours after the release of her music video with actor-singer Pawan Singh. According to reports, the actress died by suicide before the official release of the song.

A video of Akanksha crying inconsolably during an Instagram LIVE, hours before her death, has also surfaced on social media platforms.

Several Twitter users have shared the video claiming that is was recorded just a few hours before Akanksha's death. Take a look at the video here:

Akanksha was quite active and popular on Instagram and has over 1.7 million followers on the photo and video sharing platform.

Hours before her death, Akanksha had shared a video in which she is seen grooving to the tunes of a Bhojpuri song.

About Akanksha

According to a report in AajTak, Akanksha suffered depression in 2018 and had taken a break from films. She made a comeback after a couple of years and had reportedly credited her mother for supporting her during the difficult phase.

Akanksha was quite popular in the Bhojpuri film industry. She made her debut at the age of 17 with a film titled Meri Jung Mera Faisla.

She was also seen in Mujhse Shadi Karogi (Bhojpuri), Veeron Ke Veer, Fighter King, Kasam Paida Karne KI 2 and other projects.