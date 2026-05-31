Ajith Kumar's Mother Mohini Mani Laid To Rest In Chennai; Heartbreaking Visuals Show Actor Getting Emotional At Funeral

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar’s mother, Mohini Mani, was laid to rest in Chennai on Sunday, May 31, in the presence of family members. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday at the age of 89, after a period of declining health. Upon hearing the news of his mother's demise, Ajith, who was in Dubai at the time, immediately rushed back to Chennai to be with his family during the difficult moment.
Ajith Kumar Performs Mother's Last Rites In Chennai
The final rites were held at the Besant Nagar Electric Crematorium in Chennai on Sunday morning in the presence of close family members, with emotional scenes witnessed as relatives and loved ones gathered to bid a final farewell. Videos circulating on The Federal on X (formerly Twitter) showed Ajith carrying his mother's pyre during the last rites. The cremation was conducted quietly, with no paparazzi or media presence, in line with the family’s request for privacy during the mourning period.
Ajith was also seen emotional at the funeral. Later, the actor expressed his gratitude to the Chennai Police personnel, thanking them with folded hands for making security arrangements and ensuring privacy during the funeral proceedings.
Ajith's mother Mohini's last public appearance was on May 10 this year, when she celebrated Mother’s Day at home with her younger son, Anil.
Mohini Mani held a special place in Ajith Kumar’s life, with the actor’s charitable organisation, the Mohini Mani Foundation, named in her honour. Through the foundation, several initiatives related to hygiene, civic awareness, and social welfare have been supported over the years.
Mohini Mani is survived by her sons Ajith Kumar, Anup Kumar and Anil Kumar.