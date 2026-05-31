Ajith Kumar's Mother Mohini Mani Laid To Rest In Chennai; Heartbreaking Visuals Show Actor Getting Emotional At Funeral

Ajith Kumar Performs Mother’s Last Rites In Chennai | Photo Via X

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar’s mother, Mohini Mani, was laid to rest in Chennai on Sunday, May 31, in the presence of family members. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday at the age of 89, after a period of declining health. Upon hearing the news of his mother's demise, Ajith, who was in Dubai at the time, immediately rushed back to Chennai to be with his family during the difficult moment.

Ajith Kumar Performs Mother's Last Rites In Chennai

The final rites were held at the Besant Nagar Electric Crematorium in Chennai on Sunday morning in the presence of close family members, with emotional scenes witnessed as relatives and loved ones gathered to bid a final farewell. Videos circulating on The Federal on X (formerly Twitter) showed Ajith carrying his mother's pyre during the last rites. The cremation was conducted quietly, with no paparazzi or media presence, in line with the family’s request for privacy during the mourning period.

Actor Ajith Kumar arrived at the electric crematorium to perform the final rites of his mother, who passed away due to ill health. He personally carried her mortal remains as the funeral ceremonies began, while several celebrities gathered to pay their respects. #ajithkumar… pic.twitter.com/lYQdXDCdYG — The Federal (@TheFederal_News) May 31, 2026

Ajith was also seen emotional at the funeral. Later, the actor expressed his gratitude to the Chennai Police personnel, thanking them with folded hands for making security arrangements and ensuring privacy during the funeral proceedings.

Actor Ajith Kumar’s mother, Mohini Mani, was cremated at the Besant Nagar electric crematorium in Chennai. Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini attended the last rites and emerged visibly grief-stricken after it. #ajithkumar #mohinimani #shalini #kollywood #tributes #funeral… pic.twitter.com/oDOdFAO6bd — The Federal (@TheFederal_News) May 31, 2026

Ajith's mother Mohini's last public appearance was on May 10 this year, when she celebrated Mother’s Day at home with her younger son, Anil.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mohini Mani held a special place in Ajith Kumar’s life, with the actor’s charitable organisation, the Mohini Mani Foundation, named in her honour. Through the foundation, several initiatives related to hygiene, civic awareness, and social welfare have been supported over the years.

Mohini Mani is survived by her sons Ajith Kumar, Anup Kumar and Anil Kumar.