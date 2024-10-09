 Ajaz Khan To Be Summoned By Mumbai Police After His Staff's Arrest In Connection With MDMA Drug Worth ₹30 Lakh
Ajaz Khan To Be Summoned By Mumbai Police After His Staff's Arrest In Connection With MDMA Drug Worth ₹30 Lakh

Actor Ajaz Khan has found himself in a pool of controversies yet again after his staff Suraj Gaud's alleged arrest in a drug delivery case. Suraj's parcel was tracked down by a customs official and it contained a drug called 'Mephedrone' which goes by the street name 'Meow Meow.'

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
article-image

Ajaz Khan, who has been a controversial name in the world of social media has found himself in trouble yet again after his staff Suraj Gaud's alleged arrest in drug delivery case. Suraj was arrested by the Narcotics bureau for ordering narcotics from an European country.

Customs officer, who got hold of the parcel, which contained 100 gms MDMA worth rupees 30 Lakh, searched Ajaz's Mumbai office as the address mentioned on the parcel by Suraj was that of Ajaz's office. While Suraj has been booked under the NDPS act on Tuesday, he will be produced in the court on Wednesday owing to the same.

article-image

An officer from the Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch stated that they will investigate about Ajaz's involvement in the case and will also examine his phone records. When Ajaz's office was searched on Tuesday, the Bigg Boss fame was apparently not present in the office. Ajaz also did not attend the office on that day after learning of the Customs search operation.

The officials who conducted the search operation at Ajaz's Andheri office said that the parcel was booked by Suraj Gaud. An official said, ''On the basis of specific intelligence we had detained a suspicious parcel that arrived through air courier and opening the same we found it to be MDMA weighing around 100 gram which is a commercial quantity worth rupees 30 Lakh. Further investigations are on.''

article-image

Ajaz's friend told The Times Of India that he has no connection with the parcel and that his employee Suraj Gaud has been arrested in the case.

A customs official informs that they have tried reaching out to Ajaz in relation to the case but his phone has been off. The official said that they will soon summon him, record his statement and will also examine his call detail records in order to know his connection with the drug delivery.

For the uninformed, the actor was arrested in March 2021 with 31 tablets of Alprazolam weighing 4.5 gms. The actor was behind the bars for 2 years due to the same.

