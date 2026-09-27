Ajay Devgn Teases Kapil Sharma Over His Drinking Past: 'Teri Life Mein Feni Ne Gadbad Ki Hai Pehle'

Ajay Devgn had a cheeky response ready when Kapil Sharma brought up his long-standing connection with Goa during an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5. The conversation took an unexpected turn when Ajay referenced Kapil's past with alcohol, leaving the comedian to defend himself.

Ajay appeared on the Netflix comedy show alongside Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav to promote their upcoming film Drishyam: The Conclusion . During the episode, Kapil pointed out that Goa has featured prominently in several of Ajay's films, including Golmaal, Singham and the Drishyam franchise.

Kapil also mentioned that the trailer of Drishyam: The Conclusion was launched in Goa before asking Ajay whether his frequent visits to the state had anything to do with its popular food and drinks.

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“So, a few people have this question, it's not my question, ‘Do you really find Goa beautiful or you believe that you don't get better feni anywhere else or the pomfret is cheaper there? What is the reason?'" he asked.

Ajay, however, dismissed the suggestion and kept his response simple. “Goa is very relaxing, and I don't drink feni," he replied.

When Kapil suggested that Ajay could always get feni for someone else, the actor used the opportunity to turn the joke back on the comedian. Referring to Kapil's publicly discussed history with alcohol, Ajay said, “Teri life mein feni ne bahut gadbad ki hai pehli hi, yaad rakhna," Ajay quipped.

Kapil immediately denied the claim, saying, “Main nahin feni peeta," while Archana Puran Singh joined in on the banter. She told him, “Free mein tujhe kuch bhi mil jaaye tu pi lega," she joked.

Kapil Sharma's past with alcohol

Ajay's joke about Kapil's relationship with alcohol comes years after the comedian spoke publicly about a period when he drank heavily. In his 2022 stand-up special I'm Not Done Yet, Kapil discussed an incident involving a tweet he posted about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the time, Kapil had tweeted, “ARE THESE YOUR GOOD DAYS? @NARENDRAMODI", before addressing the controversy and backlash surrounding the post during his stand-up performance.