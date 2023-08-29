Ajay Devgn & Rakul Preet Singh To Reunite For De De Pyaar De 2? | Photo Via Instagram.

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are reportedly all set to unite again for De De Pyaar De 2. The movie was released in 2019 and also starred Tabu in the lead role alongside Jaaved Jaaferi, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Kumud Mishra. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the makers are expected to go on floors early next year.

The report further states that Ajay and Luv Ranjan, who wrote De De Pyaar De, recently met to lock down the sequel.

"The writers of De De Pyaar De Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain have come up with a script that acts as an apt sequel to the film and, in fact, takes things a notch higher on the conflict front. While the first part dealt with Ashish’s (Ajay Devgn) side of the family to accept his relationship with 26-year-old Ayesha Khurana (Rakul Preet Singh), the sequel is about the reaction of Ayesha’s family to the relationship with a 50-year-old," revealed a report.

Earlier, in 2022, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor confirmed the sequel and told Bollywood Hungama, "I think they are writing the script. Let’s see when."

Meanwhile, apart from De De Pyaar De, Ajay and Rakul have also collaborated together in Runway 34 alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh in pivotal roles.