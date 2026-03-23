Ajay Devgn Joins 'Dad, What Were You In 90s?' Trend; Fans Say, 'So Handsome' - Watch Video

Ajay Devgn Joins Latest Instagram Trend | Instagram

If you watch reels on Instagram, you would know that there's a trend going on in which people are sharing their pictures from the 90s or pictures of their father. Joining the trend is none other than Ajay Devgn. The actor shared a video of himself and his son Yug, and wrote on it, 'Dad, what were you like in the 90's?', and later his pictures from the 90s were attached in the reel.

Ajay captioned the post as, "Beta, 2026 you could never match up to the 90s me (sic)." Watch the video below...

Ajay Devgn Fans React To Actor's Latest Video

Reacting to the video, a fan commented, "Ofcourse no one can match him in 90s as well as now >>> Him in 90's is my most favourite version of Bollywood (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Wo daur hi Alag tha : Pyar to hona hi tha, Diljale, Dilwale, Dil kya Kare (sic)." One more fan commented, "Ajay sir 90s look 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 ,,unki movie aur gaane hamare bachpan ki sabse pyari memories me se ek hai (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Ajay made his acting debut with the film Phool Aur Kaante in the year 1991. He has been in the industry for more than three decades, and still, he is one of the biggest names in Bollywood.

Ajay Devgn Upcoming Movies

Ajay has some interesting films lined up like Dhamaal 4, Drishyam 3, Ranger, and Golmaal 5. Dhamaal 4 is slated to release on July 3, 2026, Drishyam 3 will hit the big screens on October 2, 2026; and Ranger is scheduled to release in December. Meanwhile, Golmaal 5 will release in 2027.

A few days ago, the makers of Golmaal 5 shared a funny video to make an official announcement about the movie. Akshay Kumar has joined the franchise, which is directed by Rohit Shetty.