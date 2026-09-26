Ajay Devgn Joins Amruta Fadnavis To Clean Juhu Beach In Mumbai After Ganpati Visarjan: 'Together We Can Keep Everything Clean' - VIDEO

Ajay Devgn Cleans Juhu Beach After Ganpati Visarjan | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn joined Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and founder of the Divyaj Foundation, for a beach clean-up drive at Juhu Beach in Mumbai. The actor participated in the Sea Shore Shine 2026 initiative organised by the Divyaj Foundation, described as Mumbai’s biggest post-Ganpati Visarjan beach clean-up drive, bringing citizens together to promote cleaner shores and a more responsible tomorrow.

Ajay Devgn Cleans Juhu Beach After Ganpati Visarjan

Videos from the event show Ajay collecting waste and remnants left behind after Ganpati Visarjan and placing them into bags alongside other volunteers.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Actor Ajay Devgn and Amruta Fadnavis, founder of the Divyaj Foundation, participate in the 'Sea Shore Shine 2026' beach clean-up drive at Juhu Beach. pic.twitter.com/bgVg0bD3pY — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2026

VIDEO | Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn, Amruta Fadnavis and others participate in Juhu beach clean up drive.#MumbaiNews #JuhuBeach #AjayDevgn



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/Z6UaL8RATG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 26, 2026

Calls For Collective Responsibility

Speaking at the event, Ajay said, "Just as we all love our homes and keep them clean, I think we also love our country, our city and our seas. So, don't you think it is our responsibility?"

He further urged citizens to take individual responsibility for keeping their surroundings clean, adding, "Unless we decide that we want to keep our city and our country clean, nothing will change."

VIDEO | Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn participates in Juhu beach clean-up drive, says, "Just as we all love our homes and keep them clean, I think we also love our country, our city and our seas. So, don't you think it is our responsibility? If we take care of our homes, then it is… pic.twitter.com/cQOh2mBiPm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 26, 2026

Ajay also encouraged people to make small efforts collectively, saying, "If every person makes a small effort, then together we can keep everything clean very easily." He concluded his message by saying, "Our future depends on you all."

The actor also described the clean-up drive as a "creative initiative."

The initiative comes at a crucial time as Mumbai’s beaches witness waste and pollution following the Ganpati Visarjan celebrations. In 2025, actor Akshay Kumar had also joined a clean-up drive at Juhu Beach in Mumbai following the festivities.

Ajay Devgn Work Front

Ajay is currently gearing up for Drishyam: The Conclusion, starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav in the lead roles.

Next, Ajay has Chauhaan and Golmaal 5.