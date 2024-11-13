 Aitraaz 2 Announced On Film's 20th Anniversary, Subhash Ghai Lauds Priyanka Chopra's Performance As Sonia: 'She Dared & Did It'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAitraaz 2 Announced On Film's 20th Anniversary, Subhash Ghai Lauds Priyanka Chopra's Performance As Sonia: 'She Dared & Did It'

Aitraaz 2 Announced On Film's 20th Anniversary, Subhash Ghai Lauds Priyanka Chopra's Performance As Sonia: 'She Dared & Did It'

Subhash Ghai on Wednesday announced "Aitraaz 2", a follow-up to his 2004 film on its 20th release anniversary. "Aitraaz", starring Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan, was a romantic thriller which hit the screens in 2004. The romantic thriller film was directed by Abbas-Mustan. "Aitraaz" also starred Amrish Puri, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Upasana Singh, and Vivek Shauq.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 05:24 PM IST
article-image

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai on Wednesday announced "Aitraaz 2", a follow-up to his 2004 film on its 20th release anniversary. "Aitraaz", starring Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan, was a romantic thriller which hit the screens on November 12, 2004. The romantic thriller film was directed by Abbas-Mustan.

Ghai, who produced the film via his banner Mukta Arts, said the script of the sequel is ready. "Now MUKTA ARTS is ready for AITRAZ 2 with a finest script with 3 years of hard work. Just wait n watch. @muktaartsltd @muktaa2cinemas (sic)" he wrote on Instagram.

Read Also
14 years later ‘Aitraaz’ sequel in making, will this be Priyanka Chopra’s next Bollywood film?...
article-image

In his post, the producer recalled how Priyanka was initially doubtful about playing the role of Sonia, who accuses her former lover and junior colleague Raj (Akshay) of sexual harassment.

"BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL PRIYANKA CHOPRA DARED N DID IT. That's why cine lovers can not forget her performance even after 20 years today in #AITRAZ - produced by Mukta arts.

FPJ Shorts
Aitraaz 2 Announced On Film's 20th Anniversary, Subhash Ghai Lauds Priyanka Chopra's Performance As Sonia: 'She Dared & Did It'
Aitraaz 2 Announced On Film's 20th Anniversary, Subhash Ghai Lauds Priyanka Chopra's Performance As Sonia: 'She Dared & Did It'
Jheel Mehta To Marry Aditya Dube In December, Confirms Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast's Attendance
Jheel Mehta To Marry Aditya Dube In December, Confirms Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast's Attendance
SRMJEEE 2025 Exam Schedule OUT; Check Here
SRMJEEE 2025 Exam Schedule OUT; Check Here
India Post Announces GDS 4th Merit List; Jharkhand & Maharashtra Results Pending, Direct Link Here
India Post Announces GDS 4th Merit List; Jharkhand & Maharashtra Results Pending, Direct Link Here
Read Also
Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Was Told Not To Star In Fashion: 'Ladkiyaan Female-Oriented Films Career...
article-image
Read Also
Priyanka Chopra Hints At Bollywood Comeback After 5 Years, Misses 'Slow-Motion Dancing': 'Hoping To...
article-image

"When she was too apprehensive to do this role of an ardent ambitious woman but did it with full confidence..." Ghai said.

"Aitraaz" also starred Amrish Puri, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Upasana Singh, and Vivek Shauq.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aitraaz 2 Announced On Film's 20th Anniversary, Subhash Ghai Lauds Priyanka Chopra's Performance As...

Aitraaz 2 Announced On Film's 20th Anniversary, Subhash Ghai Lauds Priyanka Chopra's Performance As...

Jheel Mehta To Marry Aditya Dube In December, Confirms Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast's...

Jheel Mehta To Marry Aditya Dube In December, Confirms Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast's...

'Are You Broke?': Payal Rohatgi SLAMS Rupali Ganguly For Sending ₹50 Crore Defamation Notice To...

'Are You Broke?': Payal Rohatgi SLAMS Rupali Ganguly For Sending ₹50 Crore Defamation Notice To...

'My Heart Bleeds...': Bigg Boss 18 Fame Shrutika's Husband Arjun Raaj Comes Out In Support Of...

'My Heart Bleeds...': Bigg Boss 18 Fame Shrutika's Husband Arjun Raaj Comes Out In Support Of...

'Love You In Ways That Will Go Reported': Sriti Jha Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Costar &...

'Love You In Ways That Will Go Reported': Sriti Jha Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Costar &...