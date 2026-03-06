'Aisi Ladkiyon Ke Wajah Se Rape...' Rapper Santy Sharma Makes Controversial Remark On Khushi Mukherjee Over Her Bold Outfit

Rapper Santy Sharma Reacts To Khushi Mukherjee's Bold Outfit | Photo Via Instagram

Former Splitsvilla contestant, actress Khushi Mukherjee, continues to grab eyeballs with her bold outfits. Despite facing backlash and criticism, with many calling her fashion choices 'vulgar,' she continues to wear such looks. Once again, Khushi faced backlash after she was recently spotted in Mumbai wearing a bold outfit that appeared revealing from the front and included a butt-flashing look. In the video, she was seen repeatedly trying to adjust and cover herself to avoid flashing the paparazzi while wearing a black thong underneath.

Reacting to the clip, rapper Santy Sharma posted a strong statement on social media and made a controversial remark, saying, "Aisi ladkiyon ki wajah se India mein rape cases zyada hote hain."

Santy took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Aisi ladkiyon ki wajah se India mein rape cases zyada hote hain. Social media par bachche bhi hote hain, isliye humein aisa content post karna chahiye jo decent ho aur society ke liye acha ho. Platforms aur responsible logon ko bhi is baat par dhyaan dena chahiye."

'Humari Aane Wali Generation Ka Future Kharab Mat Karo'

He added that children also watch content on social media, and therefore, it is not appropriate to openly display such outfits on these platforms. He said that there should be clear principles and regulations regarding such content.

"Didi, aapse request hai, please hamari aane wali generation ka future kharab mat karo," wrote the rapper.



As of now, Khushi Mukherjee has not reacted to Santy Sharma's controversial remark.

Earlier, she had also stated that her style inspiration comes from Hollywood celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton, model Irina Shayk, and various runway models and influencers