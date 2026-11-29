Trouble in paradise? Television actors Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt have once again found themselves at the centre of separation rumours. Speculation about their marriage resurfaced after Aishwarya reportedly unfollowed Neil on Instagram and removed pictures and videos featuring the two from her profile. The development has caught the attention of fans, who are now wondering if all is well between the couple.

Aishwarya Sharma Unfollows Neil Bhatt, Deletes Couple Pictures

Aishwarya has reportedly unfollowed Neil on the social media platform, while he continues to follow her. The actress has also removed several photographs and videos of them together, including posts that had captured their moments as a couple. However, neither Aishwarya nor Neil has issued a statement addressing the latest speculation.

This is not the first time that the couple's marriage has made headlines over separation rumours. In August 2025, speculation resurfaced after Aishwarya celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi without Neil, with his absence from her pictures prompting questions from fans. Earlier, in June 2025, Aishwarya had also spoken out against reports about her personal life, asking people not to spread unverified claims. In a social media post, she wrote, "My life is not your content. My silence is not your permission." She also clarified that she had not given any interviews or statements about her marriage. Despite the repeated speculation, neither actor has publicly confirmed a separation. The latest social media activity has once again brought their relationship under the spotlight, but their silence means the reports remain unconfirmed.

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Television actors Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt tied the knot on November 30, 2021, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The couple first met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, where they played prominent roles, and eventually fell in love. They do not have any children together. In March 2024, pregnancy rumours surrounding Aishwarya were dismissed by her publicist, who clarified that the reports were baseless.

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