Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Hugs And Kisses Celine Dion, Cheers For Singer With Kendall Jenner, Simone Ashley At Paris Fashion Week - VIDEO

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been away from the movies, continues to make headlines with her appearances at international fashion events. As the global brand ambassador of L'Oréal Paris, the actress has represented the brand at several prestigious occasions, including the Cannes Film Festival and Paris Fashion Week.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Kisses, Dances With Celine Dion At Paris Fashion Week
Several videos from the event have gone viral on social media, with one capturing a sweet moment between Aishwarya and global music icon Celine Dion.
Celine kicked off the fashion week festivities with a surprise runway performance of her hit song I'm Alive beneath the Eiffel Tower during the star-studded L'Oréal Paris opening gala.
Following her performance, Aishwarya was seen sharing a warm side hug with Celine and giving her a kiss. The actress also cheered loudly for the singer alongside other L'Oréal Paris ambassadors and personalities at the event. In another heartwarming moment, Aishwarya and Celine were seen holding hands, dancing and enjoying the celebrations with fellow attendees.
The ninth edition of the L'Oréal Paris show featured an international line-up of ambassadors and personalities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Celine Dion, Simone Ashley, Marie Bochet, Viola Davis, Cara Delevingne, Jane Fonda, Bebe Vio Grandis, Luma Grothe, Kendall Jenner, Aja Naomi King, Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell.
What Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wore
Aishwarya dazzled at Paris Fashion Week in France on Monday, September 28, as she walked the ramp in a stunning black velvet gown. She completed her glamorous look with a jewel-encrusted tiara that instantly grabbed attention.
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Aishwarya's last theatrical release was Mani Ratnam's 20023 film Ponniyin Selvan: II.