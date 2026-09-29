Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Hugs And Kisses Celine Dion, Cheers For Singer With Kendall Jenner, Simone Ashley At Paris Fashion Week - VIDEO

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Kisses, Dances With Celine Dion At Paris Fashion Week | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been away from the movies, continues to make headlines with her appearances at international fashion events. As the global brand ambassador of L'Oréal Paris, the actress has represented the brand at several prestigious occasions, including the Cannes Film Festival and Paris Fashion Week.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Kisses, Dances With Celine Dion At Paris Fashion Week

Several videos from the event have gone viral on social media, with one capturing a sweet moment between Aishwarya and global music icon Celine Dion.

Celine kicked off the fashion week festivities with a surprise runway performance of her hit song I'm Alive beneath the Eiffel Tower during the star-studded L'Oréal Paris opening gala.

Following her performance, Aishwarya was seen sharing a warm side hug with Celine and giving her a kiss. The actress also cheered loudly for the singer alongside other L'Oréal Paris ambassadors and personalities at the event. In another heartwarming moment, Aishwarya and Celine were seen holding hands, dancing and enjoying the celebrations with fellow attendees.

AISHWARYA RAI AND CELINE DION THIS IS A MOTHERQUAKE pic.twitter.com/TkhHHMIAxJ — bald aishwarya rai (@silamsiva) September 28, 2026

The ninth edition of the L'Oréal Paris show featured an international line-up of ambassadors and personalities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Celine Dion, Simone Ashley, Marie Bochet, Viola Davis, Cara Delevingne, Jane Fonda, Bebe Vio Grandis, Luma Grothe, Kendall Jenner, Aja Naomi King, Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell.

🎥 | Simone Ashley with Celine Dion, Eva Longoria, Aishwarya Rai and other ambassadors at the L’Oréal Paris Défilé on September 28, 2026 in Paris, France pic.twitter.com/sFytAAhb5V — Simone Ashley Network (@simoneanetwork) September 28, 2026

What Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wore

Aishwarya dazzled at Paris Fashion Week in France on Monday, September 28, as she walked the ramp in a stunning black velvet gown. She completed her glamorous look with a jewel-encrusted tiara that instantly grabbed attention.

Read Also Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shuts Down Cannes Film Festival 2026 Red Carpet In White Pantsuit By Chinese...

aishwarya rai walks at loreal paris show pic.twitter.com/7L9LLHXTjt — ˖᯽ ݁˖ pop backup ˖᯽ ݁˖ (@popbackupp) September 28, 2026

Alright there She is.. Royalty herself #AishwaryaRai #AishwaryaRaiBachchan trust her Always to bring in the drama 😍🔥 Walk, Poise, Grace Unmatched ✨️ pic.twitter.com/Cu6N9yynl0 — Ruth (@Ruth4ashab) September 28, 2026

Work Front

Aishwarya's last theatrical release was Mani Ratnam's 20023 film Ponniyin Selvan: II.