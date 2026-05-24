'Get Used To Seeing Older Women...': Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At Trolls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2026 Appearance

Kangana Ranaut slams trolls targeting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes look | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a longtime regular at the Cannes Film Festival, once again turned heads with her red carpet appearance this year. While the 52-year-old actress received widespread praise for her fashion choices, some social media users criticised her look and even body-shamed her. Amid the trolling, Kangana Ranaut came out in support of Aishwarya, calling her “glorious” and stating that the actress is not here to please anyone.

Kangana Ranaut Slams Trolls Targeting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes Look

On Sunday, May 24, Kangana took to her Instagram Story to share Aishwarya's look from the Cannes Film Festival, where the actress stunned in a sculpted blue mermaid-finish gown designed by Amit Aggarwal, and penned a strong note in her support.

"Fashion and style is a self expression, it is one’s own interpretation of life and their attitude, no woman owes anything to anyone, Ash looks great!! Those of you who want to see her any other way, why don’t you show what you got?? She is not here to please you, she is glorious, if you are not used to seeing older women on red carpets, get used to them now. Thanks," she wrote.

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Kangana Ranaut Reacts To 'Secret Wedding' Rumours

Meanwhile, Kangana recently sparked wedding rumours after she was spotted wearing a mangalsutra and sindoor in Mumbai on May 21. Amid the growing speculation, Kangana finally addressed the buzz around her ‘secret wedding’ rumours, clarifying that she has not gotten married and that the look was for a shoot.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Friday, Kangana stated that she has been receiving phone calls ever since her 'secret wedding' rumours started making headlines.

She wrote, "I am filming in and around the city every single day, some one clicked this random picture with character make up and now I am getting so many phone calls, but what is the big deal about the married woman look? Actors play all kinds of roles, I won't marry secretly I promise."

Work Front

The actress will be seen next in Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, which tells the story of hospital staff who saved 400 lives during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and is set to release in theatres on June 12.