Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gives Witty Response To Reporter Asking Why Aaradhya Accompanies Her 'Everywhere' (VIDEO) | Photo Via Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently was in Paris for the Paris Fashion Week 2024, where she walked for the L'Oréal Paris show Walk Your Worth as part of the Women's Ready-to-Wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection, which took place at the iconic Palais Garnier opera house. Following the event, she headed to Abu Dhabi to attend the IIFA Utsavam 2024 at Yas Island.

Aishwarya's daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, is frequently seen accompanying her mother to events...' Recently, at the IIFA 2024 red carpet, a reporter remarked, "She's always with you, she's learning from the best..." In response, the Guru actress gave a witty response, saying, "She's my daughter. She goes with me everywhere."

Check out the video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Aishwarya presented Mani Ratnam with the Best Director award for Ponniyin Selvan II. She also touched the director's feet at IIFA Utsavam 2024.

At the IIFA event, Aishwarya shared her respect for the director and said, "He’s my guru. From the beginning, I’ve been grateful to work with Mani Ratnam. It’s an honor to have played Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan and to share this success with our team."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While Aishwarya received the Best Actress Award for her performance in the Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan 2 at IIFA Utsavam 2024.

Nandamuri Balakrishna, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati, Mani Ratnam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Javed Akhtar, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Ananya Panday, among others attended the IIFA Utsavam 2024 event.