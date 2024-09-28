IIFA Utsavam 2024 FULL List Of Winners: Aishwarya Rai & Nani Honoured, Ponniyin Selvan 2 & Jailer Win Big

The IIFA Utsavam 2024 was a grand event held in Abu Dhabi, bringing together the biggest stars from South Indian and Bollywood cinema. The night was filled with glamour, with stars like Mani Ratnam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, AR Rahman, Rana Daggubati, and Venkatesh Daggubati attending.

Bollywood celebrities Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai, Javed Akhtar, and Shabana Azmi also graced the event. The highlight of the night was the announcement of the winners.

Actor Nani won the Best Actor Award (Telugu) for his powerful performance in Dasara. His role in the film has earned him high praise, making this win well-deserved.

Celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam won the Best Director Award (Tamil) for Ponniyin Selvan: II. His work on the historical epic has been praised by both critics and fans for its storytelling and stunning visuals.

Megastar Chiranjeevi was honoured with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award at IIFA Utsavam 2024.

Another major moment was when Samantha Prabhu was awarded the prestigious 'Woman of the Year in Indian Cinema' at the IIFA Utsavam 2024.

Check the full list of winners here:

Best Picture (Tamil): Jailer

Best Actor (Telugu): Nani (Dasara)

Best Actor (Tamil): Vikram (Ponniyin Selvan: II)

Best Actress (Tamil): Aishwarya Rai (Ponniyin Selvan: II)

Best Director (Tamil): Mani Ratnam (Ponniyin Selvan: II)

Best Music Direction (Tamil): AR Rahman (Ponniyin Selvan: II)

Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema: Chiranjeevi

Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema: Priyadarshan

Best Performance in a Negative Role (Tamil): SJ Suryah (Mark Antony)

Best Performance in a Negative Role (Telugu): Shine Tom Chacko (Dasara)

Best Performance in a Negative Role (Malayalam): Arjun Radhakrishnan (Kannur Squad)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male – Tamil): Jayaram (Ponniyin Selvan: II)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female – Tamil): Sahasra Shree (Chithha)

Golden Legacy Award: Nandamuri Balakrishna

Outstanding Excellence in Kannada cinema: Rishab Shetty

Best Debut (Female – Kannada): Aradhana Ram (Kaatera)

Best Director (Kannada): Tharun Sudhir (Kaatera)

The three-day celebration has kicked off with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries--Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

On the second day, stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar will come on stage to entertain the audience with their hosting stint at the IIFA Awards night.

Interestingly, the second day will see Rekha returning to the IIFA stage after a long time. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky will also be adding charm to the gala night with their performances.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.