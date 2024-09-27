Kriti Sanon’s ₹3.59 Lakh Black Wool Ribbed Dress Is The Perfect Fit For Girls' Night Out Look

By: Shefali Fernandes | September 27, 2024

Kriti Sanon is one of Bollywood's most stylish actresses and she knows how to steal the limelight with her sartorial choices

Photo Via Instagram

The actress, who is in Abu Dhabi, for IIFA 2024 left her fans swooning with her breathtaking look, donning a breathtaking black ribbed dress

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti Sanon looked chic in a Chanel black wool ribbed dress from their Fall Winter 2024/25 collection

Kriti Sanon completed her look with golden bangles and layered multiple neckpieces for a stylish look

If you love Kriti Sanon's dress and are wondering how much it cost, don't worry, we've got your back. Her outfit comes with a price tag of Rs 3,59,945

Kriti Sanon wore her side-swept hair open, adding an extra touch of drama

Thanks For Reading!

