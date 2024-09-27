Kriti Sanon’s ₹3.59 Lakh Black Wool Ribbed Dress Is The Perfect Fit For Girls' Night Out Look

By: Shefali Fernandes | September 27, 2024
Kriti Sanon is one of Bollywood's most stylish actresses and she knows how to steal the limelight with her sartorial choices
Photo Via Instagram
The actress, who is in Abu Dhabi, for IIFA 2024 left her fans swooning with her breathtaking look, donning a breathtaking black ribbed dress
Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti Sanon looked chic in a Chanel black wool ribbed dress from their Fall Winter 2024/25 collection
Kriti Sanon completed her look with golden bangles and layered multiple neckpieces for a stylish look
If you love Kriti Sanon's dress and are wondering how much it cost, don't worry, we've got your back. Her outfit comes with a price tag of Rs 3,59,945
Kriti Sanon wore her side-swept hair open, adding an extra touch of drama
