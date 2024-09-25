Alia Bhatt Gets Goofy In BTS Photos From Paris Fashion Week 2024

By: Shefali Fernandes | September 25, 2024

Alia Bhatt, the global ambassador for L'Oréal, made a grand debut at Paris Fashion Week 2024, which took place at the iconic Palais Garnier opera house in Paris

Alia Bhatt wore a metal breastplate by Gaurav Gupta and flared black pants, which she paired with stilettos

Alia Bhatt, who posed with Heidi Klum, shared behind-the-scene photos from Paris and wrote, "Backstage."

The Student Of The Year actress was seen getting goofy and she was getting her hair done for the fashion show

Alia Bhatt's glam was on point! It featured an ample amount of highlighter, blush on her cheeks, a hint of glitter in the inner corner of the eyes.

