Unseen Photos Of Urmila Matondkar With Husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir

By: Sachin T | September 25, 2024

Actress Urmila Matondkar has filed for divorce from husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir after 8 years of marriage

The two met at Manish Malhotra's niece's wedding in 2014, and in 2016, they got married in a hush-hush ceremony

Urmila and Mohsin never shied away from indulging in social media PDA, and were often seen sharing mushy pictures with each other on Instagram

The two are also pet-parents to three dogs and they posed together as a family on all special occasions

However, since the past one and a half year, the couple has not shared their photos together on social media

Reportedly, Urmila filed for a divorce from Mohsin four months ago, and the proceedings are currently underway

The two are yet to release an official statement about the same on social media