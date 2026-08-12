Ahn Pan-Seok Death Reason: Love Doctor Director Dies At 64 After Sudden Health Crisis

Ahn Pan-Seok Death Reason | X

Renowned South Korean drama director Ahn Pan-seok died on August 12, 2026, at the age of 64. The acclaimed filmmaker had been battling health issues since last year, with his condition reportedly deteriorating in recent times.

Ahn Pan-seok Death Reason

Ahn Pan-seok had been battling lung cancer since last year. However, it was not the direct cause of his death. The director reportedly suffered a brain haemorrhage and collapsed. Despite efforts to recover, he died on August 12, 2026.

Love Doctor Production Team Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Ahn Pan-seok

The production team of ENA's Love Doctor announced Ahn Pan-seok's death and extended their heartfelt condolences to his family. The team wrote, "Director Ahn Pan-seok has passed away." They added, "In order to allow the bereaved family, who are in deep grief, to quietly say goodbye to the deceased, we would like to hold the funeral privately, away from reporters. We express our deepest condolences on his final journey and pray for the repose of his soul (sic)," as per Maeil Business.

Who Was Ahn Pan-seok?

Ahn Pan-seok was one of South Korea's most acclaimed television directors, known for his emotionally layered, realistic and character-driven K-dramas. He began his television career at MBC and went on to direct several critically acclaimed series over a career spanning nearly four decades. His breakthrough came with Behind the White Tower, a medical drama that earned him the Baeksang Arts Award for Best Director (TV).

Some of his most celebrated works include Secret Affair, starring Kim Hee-ae and Yoo Ah-in, Heard It Through the Grapevine, Something in the Rain, starring Son Ye-jin and Jung Hae-in, and One Spring Night, starring Han Ji-min and Jung Hae-in. He also directed The Midnight Romance in Hagwon and The Art of Negotiation.

His final directorial project was Love Doctor (Yeonaebaksa), an ENA drama that had completed filming and editing and was scheduled to air in October 2026. The drama therefore marks his last work as a director.