 Ahan Shetty Opens Up On Facing Star Kid Pressure: 'Comparisons Affected Me At First, Still Do...'
Ahan Shetty admitted that comparisons as a star kid initially affected him but said he chose to focus on preparation instead. "Instead of fighting the ‘star kid’ label, I focused on being undeniably prepared," he said. After a four-year gap post Tadap, he added that audiences forget quickly but remember quality work.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 06:30 PM IST
article-image
Ahan Shetty On Facing Star Kid Pressure | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Ahan Shetty, the son of Suniel Shetty, who made his acting debut in 2021 with Tadap alongside Tara Sutaria, did not star in any films afterward until he recently appeared in Border 2. He opened up about being a star kid, saying it comes with expectations, and revealed how he faced comparisons and scrutiny right from the start of his career.

Ahan Shetty On Facing Star Kid Pressure

Speaking to Filmfare, Ahan said that the comparisons did affect him at first and still do sometimes, but he has realised that he can’t control what people expect or how they compare him, and can only control the work he puts in.

He added, "Instead of fighting the 'star kid' label, I focused on being undeniably prepared. Train harder. Study deeper. Show up earlier. If people are going to scrutinise me more, then I'd better give them something worth scrutinising."

Ahan said that the four-year gap between his films taught him something important, that people forget quickly, but what they don’t forget is quality. He added that he would rather wait and do something memorable than rush into projects and be forgettable.

Why Ahan Shetty Didn't Sign Films After Tadap

Ahan's debut film, Tadap, did not perform well at the box office, but his performance was praised by critics. The actor revealed that after Tadap, he couldn’t sign another film as he was bound by a contract.

In an earlier interview, he told Mid-Day about the situation. "Tadap made Rs 40 crore at a time when films weren’t crossing Rs 10 crore. People said the film did horribly in terms of numbers, but we made a profit. That said, the film came with expectations. After that, it became difficult. I was very low on confidence during that period. I was tied down by a contract with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, so I wasn’t allowed to sign any other film for four years. A lot of offers came my way, but you can't breach a contract."

