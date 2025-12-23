Ahaan Panday Birthday: Aneet Padda Pens A Sweet Birthday Wish For Saiyaara Co-Star & Rumoured Boyfriend, 'I Have Seen The Future'

Ahaan Panday / Aneet Padda | Instagram

Saiyaara actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are undoubtedly the most talented newcomers we have seen in the past few years. Their onscreen chemistry was loved by one and all, but even their off-screen chemistry has become the talk of the town, as there are rumours that the two are dating. While they have maintained that they are very good friends, Aneet on Tuesday, penned a very sweet birthday wish for Ahaan.

She shared several pictures and videos with the birthday boy and wrote, "I’ve seen the future. I’ve seen passersby smile when you laugh out loud, they can’t help it. I’ve seen colours change in the world around, when your eyes are lost in thought admiring an old woman, watering her plants, unaware. I’ve seen the scribbles in your notepad, holding the musings of an unusual mind, rare and magical. The change of your camera lens, stubborn in its search for beauty in the mundane. I’ve seen you be so selfless. I’ve seen my mom and dad trusting you deeply, beaming with love when they ask “ahaan kiven ae? theek hai na?” every video call (sic)."

The actress further added, "I’ve seen Deanne aunty cry every time she sees your face on that poster. Pride mixed with disbelief at her son’s kindness, his soul—at the man she raised. I’ve seen a stranger having a better day, after talking to you. I’ve seen the security guard waiting for his daily chat with you at 2pm sharp. I’ve seen the world stop and stare at you before it knew why. Before it met its saiyaara on a movie screen. You were always a star, dadi was always proud. I saw the future then and I see it now. It’s all set to come true. Happy birthday ahaana, i will always be proud of the person you are. Thank you for giving the world the gift of you (sic)."

Fans of Ahaan and Aneet are going gaga over this cute post shared by the latter.

Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda Upcoming Movies

After Saiyaara, everyone is keen to watch Ahaan and Aneet on the big screens again. Ahaan will be seen in an action flick directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and it also stars Sharvari in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Aneet has signed Shakti Shalini, and will be entering the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe with the film. Reportedly, the shooting of Shakti Shalini will start in January, and the movie is slated to release on Christmas 2026.