Agli Baar Yash Boss Se Thoda Jyada Seekh Ke Aaunga’: Ranbir Kapoor Wins Hearts With Kannada Speech At Ramayana’s International Trailer Launch - VIDEO | X

Fans were left impressed by Ramayana actor Ranbir Kapoor’s Kannada-speaking skills at the English-dubbed trailer launch event in Bengaluru. The actor won hearts by greeting the audience in Kannada and thanking them for their love and blessings. He also praised his co-star Yash, joking that he would learn more Kannada from him before his next visit.

At the trailer launch event, Ranbir took the stage and greeted the audience with “Jai Shree Ram” before saying, “Namaskara Bengaluru.” He then thanked the audience in Kannada for their love, kind words and blessings. Adding a playful touch to his speech, the actor said, “Is baar itna hi seekh ke aaya hoon. Agli baar Yash Boss se thoda jyada seekh ke aaunga.”

Ranbir’s attempt to connect with the audience in their language was met with cheers and applause, with fans appreciating his effort and his warm shout-out to Yash. A user tweeted, "Will it be an Internet bereaking Video from today's event." Another wrote, "Ram saying Ravan as Yash Boss! Ranbir Kapoor is proper maryada purshottam in real life too."

Will it be an Internet bereaking Video from today's event !!? #RanbirKapoor x #Yash Bromance 🔥♥️ https://t.co/hFc4XCbWF0 — Dr. BUNNY (@RanbirxHrithik) October 15, 2026

Ranbir always speaks in south languages like he tries to and it's very sweet and he looks real sweet in it😂❤️ — pagesofnotsure (@khushiiiiiii16) October 15, 2026

Ram saying Ravan as YASH BOSS !!! Ranbir Kapoor is PROPER MARYADA PURUSHOTTAM in real life too 🥺 Yash Popularity has increased 10X after TOXIC !!!! #Ramayana https://t.co/FBC6MvR2yg — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) October 15, 2026

The Bengaluru event on October 15 marked the launch of Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend’s international promotional campaign. The star-studded event in Bengaluru was attended by Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, composer A.R. Rahman and director Nitesh Tiwari, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Hosted by Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the event marked the beginning of the film’s international promotional campaign, with Sony Pictures handling its distribution outside India.