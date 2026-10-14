Aarya Babbar Criticises Yash As Ravana In Ramayana, Says It Reminds Him Of KGF: 'Nothing New In His Look Except Costumes' 

Aarya Babbar Reacts To Yash's Look As Ravana In Ramayana | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Aarya Babbar, who portrays Ravana in the Broadway-style mythological musical Mahabali, has shared his thoughts on Yash’s appearance as the demon king in the much-anticipated film Ramayana, which is slated for a theatrical release this year. Babbar expressed reservations about Yash’s look, saying he did not find anything particularly new or different about it.

Aarya Babbar Reacts To Yash's Look As Ravana In Ramayana

Speaking to Variety India, Babbar clarified that it was too early to judge the actor’s portrayal based on the trailer alone. However, he noted that Yash’s appearance reminded him of his look in the KGF franchise.

“I did not honestly feel that there is anything new in his look except the costumes. It’s pretty much the same beard that he’s had in ‘KGF’ before. It is not a new look per se that I’ve seen in ‘Ramayana’. I saw a new look of his in ‘Toxic’. I did not see it in this,” Babbar said.

The actor also expressed hope that Yash would bring something compelling to the character and suggested that audiences might discover a different side of the actor once they watch the complete film.

'Yash Is Playing It For An International Audience'

Babbar added that, for now, Yash’s appearance in Ramayana largely resembles what audiences have already seen in KGF. He also suggested that the film is being crafted with a global audience in mind, rather than exclusively for Indian viewers.

While Babbar has questioned Yash's look, he remains open to the possibility that the actor’s full performance will offer a fresh interpretation of Ravana.

Ramayana: Part One is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026