Aging in reverse: Is Shilpa Shetty really 44? Fans stunned with her bold new avatar

Fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty has already made a mark on the industry for having a svelte figure. The actress who swears by yoga, is certainly reaping the benefits in her 40s. Shilpa was recently seen at the Vogue X Nykaa: Power List 2019, and boy she left everyone stunned with her bold and glamorous avatar.
The 44-year-old mother of one, was seen wearing a deep purple strappy heavily sequined dress that she teamed up with a long jacket of the same design. The plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, accentuated her toned physique.
Shetty styled her hair with voluminous waves, and opted for bold makeup with shimmery eye shadow and dark brown lips. She accessorised her look with strappy silver heels and a diamond bracelet.
The year 2020 will mark the return of Shilpa Shetty on the big screen. The actress has stayed away from the films for 13 years. After signing Sabir Khan’s 'Nikamma', Shilpa Shetty has come on board to star in Priyadarshan’s comic caper 'Hungama 2' starring Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash.
In Hungama 2, Shilpa Shetty will essay the role of a glamourous, career-oriented woman who somehow becomes a part of a hilarious misunderstanding. She loved the role and jumped on the opportunity.
Meanwhile Nikamma stars Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor Abhimanyu Dassani and debutante Shirley Setia.
