'Aggressively Cursed, Physically Assaulted Me...': K-Pop Star Nichkhun Stalked By Female Fan, Plans Legal Action

Nichkhun Stalked By Fan | Photo Via Instagram

K-Pop star Nichkhun, a member of South Korean boy band 2PM, recently revealed that he was stalked by a female fan who studies in Korea. While he was out for a walk near his home, she followed him for nearly 30 minutes, walking beside him and aggressively yelling and cursing in Chinese. Fearing for his safety, he avoided returning home to prevent leading her there.

Nichkhun Stalked By Female Fan

Taking to his Instagram story on Saturday, March 14, Nichkhun wrote, "I walked to a nearby police station and got a policeman to stop her from following me. I ended up being escorted in a police car home because I was afraid she was going to be waiting and start following me again. I know who you are and I will be pressing charges."

'Don't You Dare Think I Won't Do Anything'

He also revealed that the fan physically assaulted him, warning her not to assume he would ignore it. He called it a serious violation of his privacy and well-being, adding that he is fully aware of her identity and appearance.

'Don't Come To Any Of My Events Ever Again'

"Don't ever come back here again and never come to any of my events ever again. I know most of my fans who really love me know that I love my privacy and leave me to be just a human being in this world and for those who don't I dont consider you one of my fans. I know I'm writing this because I'm furious but this had to be said. Don't EVER come back or you will see what happens," wrote Nichkhun.

This is not the first time the 2PM singer has faced such harassment. In 2020, he filed a request for a restraining order against another female stalker.