After Toxic, Kiara Advani To Team Up With Saif Ali Khan For Kanika Dhillon's Supernatural Thriller: Report

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kiara Advani are set to share the screen for the first time in an intense thriller with a supernatural element. The yet-to-be-titled project will mark writer-producer Kanika Dhillon’s directorial debut and is being backed by Excel Entertainment .

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the film is currently in the scripting stage, with the team developing the story around its two lead actors. The makers are reportedly planning to begin shooting later this year.

A source close to the project informed the portal, "Saif and Kiara are coming together for Kanika’s next. It is an intense thriller with a supernatural element, and the script is being developed keeping both actors in mind. Kanika, Excel Entertainment and the writing team have been working on this story for a very long time, and the makers are now looking to take it forward."

While the makers are keeping the storyline and supernatural aspect under wraps, the pairing of Saif and Kiara is expected to bring a new dynamic to the genre. The project will also mark an interesting transition for Dhillon as she moves from writing to directing.

More information about the project is expected to emerge once the script is locked.

Kanika Dhillon Makes Her Directorial Debut

Dhillon has established a name for herself in Hindi cinema with stories driven by distinctive characters and unconventional themes. Over the years, she has worked on films including Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, Judgementall Hai Kya, Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, Raksha Bandhan and Dunki.

Her association with the thriller genre has been particularly notable. Haseen Dillruba and its sequel Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba further showcased her interest in stories that combine relationships with mystery and suspense.

Dhillon has also expanded into production under her banner Kathha Pictures. Do Patti, which she wrote and produced, was among her projects in that space.

Meanwhile, Kiara and Saif are gearing up for the release of Toxic and Haiwaan, respectively.