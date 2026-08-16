Kareena Kapoor Poses In Bikini With Birthday Boy Saif Ali Khan; Shares Loved-Up Pics As He Turns 55: 'Life Would Be Boring Without You'

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Loved-Up Pics As Saif Ali Khan Turns 55 | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated husband Saif Ali Khan’s 55th birthday with a series of loved-up pictures, giving fans a glimpse into their personal moments. The 45-year-old actress shared the photos on social media along with a heartfelt birthday message for Saif.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Heartfelt Birthday Post For Saif Ali Khan

One of the pictures showed Kareena posing in a white bikini alongside Saif during their getaway, while the album also featured glimpses of their sons, Taimur and Jeh, along with romantic drives and a fun mirror selfie. Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday to my forever ride or die… how boring would life be without you… This insta post pictures are all approved by him, loves it when I post his pictures."

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She also added the song Dil Dance Maare from their 2008 film Tashan to the post, making it a special choice as the couple began their romance while shooting for the film.

Kareena’s birthday post quickly caught the attention of fans, with several praising the couple’s chemistry and her playful tribute to Saif. Her reference to the pictures being "approved by him" also added a humorous touch to the post.

Celebs React

Saif's sister, Saba Pataudi, took to the comment section to wish him, writing, “Happiest Birthday Bhai!! Have a awesome one. Lots of love.” Kareena’s BFF Amrita Arora also commented, “Saifuuuuuuuuuu,” while filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Happy Birthday Saif.” Rhea Kapoor also joined the wishes, writing, “Happy birthday Saif, we love you.”

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot on October 16, 2012, in a private ceremony in Mumbai. Kareena often gives fans glimpses of their family life and holidays through social media. The couple are parents to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Work Front

Saif Ali Khan will next be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar after a long gap in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan has Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, in which she will star alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.