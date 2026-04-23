After Parth Samthaan, His Seher Hone Ko Hai Co-Star Rishita Kothari Shares Emotional Note Amid Trolling: 'God Is With Me'

Television actors Parth Samthaan and Rishita Kothari have found themselves at the centre of controversy amid reports of an alleged fallout on the sets of Seher Hone Ko Hai. While neither actor directly addressed the reported spat, both shared emotional notes on social media, hinting at the toll of online negativity.

Rishita Kothari breaks silence amid trolling

The situation escalated after sections of social media users, reportedly fans of Parth, began trolling Rishita and even demanded her replacement from the show. Responding to the backlash, the actress shared a note reflecting on silence, judgment, and emotional distress.

“I've always been a quiet person… but silence doesn't mean I don't feel. It doesn't mean I don't get hurt. And it definitely doesn't mean I deserve to be misunderstood,” she wrote.

She went on to express gratitude for the opportunities she has received, while also addressing the darker side of public attention.

“I feel truly fortunate that this industry gave me a chance to live my dream and showcase my talent. I'm deeply grateful for the love the audience has given me, it means everything to me. I'm here because of that love. But somewhere along the way, that love also brought judgment and hate that I still don't understand… not just towards me, but even towards my friends and family. And that is what breaks me the most,” Rishita added.

‘Silence started to weigh on me’

Rishita also opened up about the emotional impact of staying quiet in the face of criticism. “For the longest time, I kept everything buried within me. I convinced myself this is just how it is… that maybe being new means accepting everything silently. I was told, ‘it's a man's world, you have to bear it.' But slowly, that silence started to weigh on me… it began to hurt deeper than I expected. There were moments it made me feel helpless, unheard, and so alone… like no matter what I say or don't say, it will still be questioned.”

Questioning the nature of online judgment, she added, “Why is being quiet seen as arrogance? Why is not reacting seen as guilt? Why does love come with so much hate? I'm just here to act, to perform, to grow, and to spread love and kindness - for the people who truly stand by me. I only hope this chaos of hate finds some light… and that truth, eventually, speaks for itself.”

She concluded her note with, “God is with me. Maybe my silence said too much. Har Har Mahadev.”

Parth Samthaan announces social media break

Earlier, Parth also addressed the negativity online, revealing that he had been targeted by bot accounts posting comments about his personal life and family. Without naming anyone, the actor hinted that he may be aware of who is behind the trolling but chose not to escalate the matter publicly.

“I have always been a peaceful and positive guy, focusing on the good but recently, I have noticed someone buying bot accounts and have been commenting rubbish on my family, me and my personal life through those fake accounts, shocking, extremely hurtful I am fumed with anger,” wrote Parth.

He added,“M guessing I know the person behind all this but it's pointless to take names … due to which…To be continued… #DETOX.”

Announcing a temporary break from social media, he concluded, “I have decided to take a break from social media for sometime can't drain more energy on complaining to cyber crime dept ..rather ..focus on my life and my role as Mahid. Love PS.”

While rumours of tension on the set of Seher Hone Ko Hai continue to circulate, neither actor has directly confirmed any disagreement.