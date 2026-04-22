Seher Hone Ko Hai Shooting Paused Amid Parth Samthaan's Cyber Complaint Row? |

Parth Samthaan took to Instagram to announce that he is taking a break from social media amid a cyber complaint row. However, the situation seems far from settled. His show Seher Hone Ko Hai has reportedly halted its shoot, with filming temporarily paused.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from the makers about the shoot being paused. However, a report by Gossips TV suggests that filming has been briefly halted following Parth’s cyber complaint.

Parth shared an Instagram story to announce his social media detox, writing, "I have decided to take a break from social media for sometime can't drain more energy on complaining to cyber crime dept ..rather ..focus on my life and my role as Mahid. Love PS (sic)."

He also addressed the trolling directed at him and his family, stating, "I have always been a peaceful and positive guy, focusing on the good but recently, I have noticed someone buying bot accounts and have been commenting rubbish on my family, me and my personal life through those fake accounts, shocking, extremely hurtful. I am fuming with anger."

Parth has not named anyone in his posts and has kept his statements indirect.

Parth Samthaan |

Parth Samthaan marks his return to television with Colors TV's Seher Hone Ko Hai, stepping into the role of Mahir. The show is significant as it brings him back to daily soaps after nearly five years. Before this, Parth was widely known for his popular TV stint in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and later Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Post that, he explored digital platforms, featuring in web series and music videos, while also staying active through brand collaborations and public appearances. His comeback with Seher Hone Ko Hai has generated buzz among fans who have been eagerly waiting to see him back on television screens.