'Poori Theory Galat Hai': Parth Samthaan Dismisses Seher Hone Ko Hai Leap & Timing Rumours?

Parth Samthaan Dismisses Seher Hone Ko Hai Leap & Timing Rumors? |

Parth Samthaan’s show Seher Hone Ko Hai was rumoured to be gearing up for a major leap. According to several reports, the show is set to jump ahead by two years. There were also claims that Seher Hone Ko Hai might move to a prime-time slot. Post-leap, the storyline was expected to introduce a fresh love arc, with Seher and Mahid reigniting their romance. However, not all rumors hold true, Parth himself dismissed the speculation, stating, “Poori theory galat hai.”

A user named Voice of Sweta took to Instagram claiming that Seher Hone Ko Hai will not only have a two-year leap but also a change in its timing. According to the page, the show’s slot will shift from 10 PM to 8:30 PM. This speculation emerged after Parth posted an 8:30 PM story on his Instagram.

The page also suggested that before the leap, Seher and Mahid’s love story would reach a point where it might break, though reportedly no one would be exposed. After the leap, Seher and Mahid are said to live differently, only to eventually rekindle their romance, reconnecting with the audience once again.

Dismissing the entire theory, Parth commented on the post, saying, "Achi thi Aapki theory, par poori theory galat hain, next time pls confirm from the right sources (sic)." Does this mean there will be no leap, or does it indicate that the show’s timing will remain unchanged? Well, that was not confirmed by the actor.

Parth Samthaan replies to Seher Hone Ko Hai leap rumours |

So far, there are no official reports confirming a change in the release timing of Seher Hone Ko Hai episodes. The leap news, however, may hold some truth, but fans will have to wait for the show to address it officially.

The speculation about the timing change began after Parth shared a cryptic Instagram story stating, "8.30 pm? Yeh kya dekh liya humne." The timing he posted corresponded to 8:30 PM ET and 5:30 PM PT not IST, leading many to wonder if it referred to the Middle East region.