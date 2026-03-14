'No Accountability At All': Parth Samthaan's Seher Hone Ko Hai Slammed For 'Grooming' Storyline As New Promo Finally Addresses Age Controversy- Watch

Parth Samthaan's Seher Hone Ko Hai takes leap |

Parth Samthaan’s show Seher Hone Ko Hai has recently faced significant backlash, primarily due to its controversial storyline depicting an elderly man marrying a 16-year-old girl. However, it appears that Colors TV is finally addressing the issue following strong criticism from viewers. The show also seems to be preparing for a major leap in its storyline. With the release of the new promo, fans have started appreciating the makers for finally acknowledging and tackling the issue.

A user took to a Reddit thread titled, “So they are finally addressing the age issue,” while sharing the promo of the upcoming episode. The user further wrote, “Finally, I think after the leap people can enjoy the show, with the main 16-year-old issue being resolved. That was the main problem.”

However, some viewers are still calling out Seher Hone Ko Hai for not taking accountability for the alleged “pedophilia.” One user commented, “The way the fans are going to defend this after the leap is going to be absolutely disgusting. Earlier it was that he didn’t know about her age, and now it’s going to be that she is an adult. No accountability at all, not from the makers, not from the fans (sic).”

Others continued to call the storyline “grooming,” claiming that the man made the minor emotionally and financially dependent on him, which could later lead to attraction once she reaches the legal age. A user wrote, “They are now showing her as a victim of grooming, proving that the haters were right all along.”

The new promo shows Mahid calling out Seher for not telling him about her age. He then breaks off the relationship, saying that he cannot stay associated with someone who is 16 years old, a minor. However, Seher claims that she never wanted to get married and always wanted to pursue her ambitions.

The promo then shows a leap, where Mahid says, “Zindagi se aapko nikal diya, par apne zehen se kyun nahi nikal pa raha?” On the other hand, Seher wonders why she is still stuck in Mahid’s memories despite being free.

Seher Hone Ko Hai airs from Monday to Friday at 10 pm on Colors TV.