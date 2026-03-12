Did Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Maker Manipulate TRP Of Show? Netizens Accuse Rajan Shahi Of 'Sacrificing Anupamaa' For Samridhii Shukla's Show; Here's How

Netizens Accuse Rajan Shahi Of 'Sacrificing Anupamaa' For YRKKH |

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has recently been in the headlines, but not for the right reasons. The show had been witnessing a dip in TRP lately. However, in Week 9, the Star Plus drama saw a slight rise in its ratings. Is this due to a change in the storyline? Viewers don’t seem to think so, instead blaming the makers, Rajan Shahi, for allegedly manipulating the TRP. Let’s take a closer look at how.

A user took to a Reddit thread with title "Rajan sacrificing Anupamaa for YRKKH?" saying that the maker has reduced the run-time of YRKKH and increased Anupamaa's time. This has allegedly resulted in the rise of YRKKH's TRP. A user explained, "They have decreased time duration of YRKKH to 17 minutes and increased Anupamaa's time duration, which has resulted in low average TRP of Anupamaa and higher average TRP for YRKKH (sic)."

How Is TRP Of A Show Calculated?

TRP, or Television Rating Point, shows how popular a TV show is and how many people are watching it. It is measured using a device called a People Meter, installed in a sample of homes, which records what shows and channels are being watched and for how long. This data is then used to estimate the viewing habits of the larger population. Factors like the runtime of a show can also affect TRP, as longer episodes may attract more viewers.

Top 6 TRP Shows (Week 9)

1.Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

2. Anupamaa

3. Tum Se Tum Tak

4. Udne Ki Aasha

5. Naagin 7

6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Week 9’s TRP report shows some interesting movements among Hindi TV shows. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 continues to dominate at the top spot, followed by Anupamaa in second place. Tum Se Tum Tak holds third, while Udne Ki Aasha is at fourth. Naagin 7 makes a comeback into the Top 5, now ranking fifth, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai climbs up to sixth after previously being in ninth. The reshuffle reflects the changing preferences of viewers, with some shows dropping due to a dip in engagement, while others rise, possibly aided by tweaks in episode durations or storylines.