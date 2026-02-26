TRP Report Week 7: Priyanka Choudhary's Naagin 7 Fails To Be In Top 5; Neil Bhatt's Mr. And Mrs. Parshuram Enters Top 10

TRP Report Week 7 |

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India has unveiled the official TRP report for Hindi TV shows for Week 7, and it reveals a significant drop in the ratings of most major shows. Naagin 7, which had held the No. 1 spot for several weeks, has experienced a drastic decline in popularity. Recently, it slipped to the 3rd position, and this week, its TRP has seen a further steep fall.

The top spot this week is claimed by Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, followed by Tum Se Tum Tak, which made a remarkable jump from 6th to 2nd position.

Anupama has seen a further dip in TRP, falling to the 3rd position. Meanwhile, Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan and Vasudha were among the few shows to witness a slight rise in ratings, securing the 4th and 5th spots, respectively.

Naagin 7 continues to surprise viewers with its steep decline, slipping further to the 6th position, down from 3rd last week. The 7th spot is held by Udne Ki Aasha, followed by Laughter Chefs 3 in 8th and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 9th. Wrapping up the Top 10 list is Mr. And Mrs. Parshuram, making its debut on the chart.

TRP Report Week 7: Top 10 Shows

1. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

2. Tum Se Tum Tak

3. Anupamaa

4. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan

5. Vasudha

6. Naagin 7

7. Udne Ki Aasha

8. Laughter Chefs 3

9. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

10. Mr. And Mrs. Parshuram

Naagin 7 made its debut in late December 2025 with an impressive TRP of 2.4, according to Telly Chakkar. The show maintained a rating above 2 in its initial weeks, but by Week 7, it slipped to 1.9. Fans will now be eagerly watching to see whether the show can stage a comeback.