 Top 10 Most Popular Actors Of Week 8 (2026): Samridhii Shukla & Rohit Purohit Continue Popularity Despite YRKKH TRP Drop; Naagin 7's Kanika Mann Makes Strong Entry
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTop 10 Most Popular Actors Of Week 8 (2026): Samridhii Shukla & Rohit Purohit Continue Popularity Despite YRKKH TRP Drop; Naagin 7's Kanika Mann Makes Strong Entry

Top 10 Most Popular Actors Of Week 8 (2026): Samridhii Shukla & Rohit Purohit Continue Popularity Despite YRKKH TRP Drop; Naagin 7's Kanika Mann Makes Strong Entry

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit continue to remain in the Top 10 list of Most Popular Actors of Week 8, despite the show’s TRP dip. Meanwhile, Naagin 7’s Priyanka Chahar Choudhary continues to hold the top spot.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 12:06 PM IST
article-image
Top 10 Most Popular Actors Of Week 8 |

The Week 8 report on the most popular Hindi TV actors is out, and there hasn’t been much shuffle in the Top 10 rankings. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Samridhii Shukla continues to remain one of the Top 3 most popular Hindi TV actors, despite the show witnessing a significant drop in TRP lately.

The top position is still held by Naagin 7’s lead actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The second spot is secured by Samridhii Shukla, followed by Naagin 7’s Namik Paul. Rupali Ganguly of Anupamaa has seen a slight rise in popularity, grabbing the 4th position in Week 8’s chart.

YRKKH’s Rohit Purohit completes the Top 5 chart list. Meanwhile, Seher Hone Ko Hai actor Parth Samthaan continues his popularity, maintaining the No. 6 position this week as well.

Smriti Irani and Sharad Kelkar saw no change in their rankings, holding steady at No. 7 and No. 8, respectively. Similar to last week, there was a shuffle in the last two positions: Mannat’s Ayesha Singh fell to 10th, while Naagin 7’s Kanika Mann entered the Top 10 list with a strong showing.

FPJ Shorts
Nottingham Trent University Hosts Winter Schools At Delhi University Colleges, Brings UK Postgraduate Science To India
Nottingham Trent University Hosts Winter Schools At Delhi University Colleges, Brings UK Postgraduate Science To India
Former JNUSU President Files Complaint Against Vice Chancellor Santishree D. Pandit Over Alleged Remarks Against Dalits
Former JNUSU President Files Complaint Against Vice Chancellor Santishree D. Pandit Over Alleged Remarks Against Dalits
Mira Bhayandar: Shiv Sena Protests 60% Property Tax Hike; 'Bhikh Mago' Agitation Held Outside Municipal Office
Mira Bhayandar: Shiv Sena Protests 60% Property Tax Hike; 'Bhikh Mago' Agitation Held Outside Municipal Office
Larsen & Toubro Executes Business Transfer Agreement To Divest SuFin E-Commerce Business For ₹60 Crore
Larsen & Toubro Executes Business Transfer Agreement To Divest SuFin E-Commerce Business For ₹60 Crore

Top 10 Most Popular Actors Of Week 8 (2026)

1. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

2. Samridhii Shukla

3. Namik Paul

4. Rupali Ganguly

5. Rohit Purohit

6. Parth Samthaan

7. Smriti Irani

8. Sharad Kelkar

9. Kanika Mann

10. Ayesha Singh

Read Also
TRP Report Week 6: Neither Anupamaa Nor Naagin 7 Secures The No. 1 Position, Guess Who Leads
article-image

Samriddhi Shukla and Rohit Purohit are managing to stay in the Top 10 chart of the most popular Hindi TV actors, despite YRKKH witnessing a significant drop in TRP. Recently, the Star Plus show received a notice from the channel, according to Gossips TV. The notice asked the makers to rework the storyline to boost TRP ahead of IPL 2026. With the start of the cricket season, Hindi shows typically see a decline in viewership, so the channel wants the makers to bring in changes to retain audiences.

Follow us on