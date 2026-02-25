Top 10 Most Popular Actors Of Week 8 (2026): Samridhii Shukla & Rohit Purohit Continue Popularity Despite YRKKH TRP Drop; Naagin 7's Kanika Mann Makes Strong Entry

Top 10 Most Popular Actors Of Week 8 |

The Week 8 report on the most popular Hindi TV actors is out, and there hasn’t been much shuffle in the Top 10 rankings. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Samridhii Shukla continues to remain one of the Top 3 most popular Hindi TV actors, despite the show witnessing a significant drop in TRP lately.

The top position is still held by Naagin 7’s lead actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The second spot is secured by Samridhii Shukla, followed by Naagin 7’s Namik Paul. Rupali Ganguly of Anupamaa has seen a slight rise in popularity, grabbing the 4th position in Week 8’s chart.

YRKKH’s Rohit Purohit completes the Top 5 chart list. Meanwhile, Seher Hone Ko Hai actor Parth Samthaan continues his popularity, maintaining the No. 6 position this week as well.

Smriti Irani and Sharad Kelkar saw no change in their rankings, holding steady at No. 7 and No. 8, respectively. Similar to last week, there was a shuffle in the last two positions: Mannat’s Ayesha Singh fell to 10th, while Naagin 7’s Kanika Mann entered the Top 10 list with a strong showing.

Top 10 Most Popular Actors Of Week 8 (2026)

1. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

2. Samridhii Shukla

3. Namik Paul

4. Rupali Ganguly

5. Rohit Purohit

6. Parth Samthaan

7. Smriti Irani

8. Sharad Kelkar

9. Kanika Mann

10. Ayesha Singh

Samriddhi Shukla and Rohit Purohit are managing to stay in the Top 10 chart of the most popular Hindi TV actors, despite YRKKH witnessing a significant drop in TRP. Recently, the Star Plus show received a notice from the channel, according to Gossips TV. The notice asked the makers to rework the storyline to boost TRP ahead of IPL 2026. With the start of the cricket season, Hindi shows typically see a decline in viewership, so the channel wants the makers to bring in changes to retain audiences.