Top 10 Most Popular Actors Of Week 10: Naagin 7's Priyanka Choudhary Slips Down To 3rd Position While Rishita Kothari Debuts Amid Ongoing Controversy

Top 10 Most Popular Actors Of Week 10 |

The weekly buzz report on who is the most popular actor on Hindi TV is here. So, who is on top this week? Naagin 7 actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who topped the list earlier but left it last week, has now seen a drastic fall.

The top position has been reclaimed by Samridhii Shukla, who was in the second position last week. Meanwhile, Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly moved up the rankings after the chatter about a leap in the show came into the limelight. Priyanka has slipped down to the third position this week.

The fourth position on the list of the most popular actors of the week is secured by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohit Purohit. Continuing his popularity streak, Parth Samthaan has taken the fifth position. He is followed by Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 actress Smriti Irani in the sixth spot and Namik Paul in seventh place.

Sharad Kelkar has continued to see a rise in popularity with his show Tum Se Tum Tak, securing the eighth spot. The ninth position has been secured by Tejasswi Prakash. Seher Hone Ko Hai actress Rishita Kothari has entered the Top 10 for the first time amid the ongoing off-screen controversy after fan claims that her boyfriend was involved in online fan-group discussions about her co-star Parth.

Most Popular Actor Of Hindi TV Week 10

1. Samridhii Shukla

2. Rupali Ganguly

3. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

4. Rohit Purohit

5. Parth Samthaan

6. Smriti Irani

7. Namik Paul

8. Sharad Kelkar

9. Tejasswi Prakash

10. Rishita Kothari

Talking about most popular TV shows of Week 8, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has emerged as the most talked-about Hindi TV show, as per Gossips TV. Naagin 7, which happened to be on the top position earlier, has slipped to the second spot but continues to remain among the most discussed shows. Seher Hone Ko Hai has secured the third position, maintaining a strong presence on the buzz chart as the show continues to grab attention. Meanwhile, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has stayed steady in the Top 5, reflecting its continued popularity among viewers. Anupamaa has also managed to remain in the Top 5 this week, with ongoing storyline developments and buzz around the show keeping it in the conversation.