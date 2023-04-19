After KKBKKJ, Salman Khan to team up with Karan Johar for another big-budget movie? Here’s what we know

Salman Khan and Karan Johar | Photo File

It seems like Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan has another surprise ahead of the release of his upcoming film. The actor is all set to take over the box office yet again with his upcoming release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is slated to release on April 21, 2023, during the auspicious occasion of Eid.

The movie features an ensemble cast that includes Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, and a cameo by Ram Charan. The songs from the movie have already become chart-toppers and the excitement around the movie is sky-high.

Salman to team up with KJo?

An interesting piece of news that has been doing the rounds. Reports suggest that Salman Khan is in contact with Karan Johar and the filmmaker is keen to get him on-board for a big-budget movie. If everything falls in place, the duo will reunite after a huge gap of 25 years.

The last time Salman worked with Dharma Productions was in the iconic movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), where he played Aman, the BFF of Anjali, played by Kajol.

While the details of the movie have been kept under wraps, sources reveal that it will be a big-budget film that will bring together the two biggies of Bollywood.

A source revealed to Bollywood Hungama that everything is at a very "nascent stage", and Salman is currently looking for scripts. Once the script is finalized, the movie will go on floors.

It could be his next Eid release

Interestingly, Salman Khan's Eid 2024 slot is still vacant, and rumors are rife that he might be gearing up for an announcement soon. The festival has been synonymous with the superstar since the blockbuster hit Wanted in 2009.

With Fighter coming up on Republic Day 2024 and biggies like Prem Ki Shaadi, Singham Again, and Hera Pheri 3 vying for the Diwali 2024 slot, fans are eagerly waiting for an Eid release announcement from Salman.

Meanwhile, Salman's fans are eagerly waiting for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to release, and the buzz around the movie is already at an all-time high.

KKBKKJ advance bookings

The advance bookings for the movie are good in single screens, while multiplex chains are witnessing a little slow response. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the leading lady in the movie, which has been directed by Prabhudeva.

All in all, Salman Khan's fans have a lot to look forward to, with the superstar gearing up for multiple releases in the coming years, and his much-awaited collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions only adding to the excitement.