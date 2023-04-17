Ahead of KKBKKJ release, a look at Salman Khan's last 5 BO collections

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 17, 2023
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is soon releasing in theatres on April 21, 2023
It includes stellar star cast and is touted to be a huge 'family entertainer'. Looking at the hype surrounding the film, it is expected to break records at the box office
Ahead of its release, let's have a look at last five box-office collections of the actor
Radhe - This 2021 film, directed by filmmaker Prabhu Deva was a massive hit. It garnered 4.2 M views becoming the most-watched OTT film on the day of release
Bharat - Salman and Katrina's pair has always been a hit and this2019 action drama by Ali Abbas Zaffar proved it. The film grossed 325.58 cr lifetime collection in its theatrical release went on to become 37th highest earning film of all time
Babangg 3 - The 2019 cop drama of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha might have performed average at the BO. With a budget of 100 cr, it grossed Rs. 174 cr in India and 56.99 cr overseas
Race 3 - Salman's action thriller directed by Remo D'souza became the highest opner of the year 2018. It successfully grossed Rs. 169.25 crores in theatre
Salman's Tiger Zinda hai that released in 2017 was also a superhit spy action thriller and minted 434.82 crores worldwide
All eyes are on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan now and it;s worth watching how the film performs in theatres
