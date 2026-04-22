After King, Shah Rukh Khan To Team Up With Atlee For Jawan 2: Report

Jawan 2 On The Cards? |

Atlee's Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, in the lead roles, was a blockbuster at the box office. The movie ended with a hint that there will be a sequel to it. Currently, SRK is busy with the shooting of King, and his fans have been eagerly waiting to know which will be the actor's next film after Siddharth Anand's directorial.

Now, according to a report in India Today, after King, SRK will team up with Atlee for Jawan 2. A source told the portal, “A script and idea for Jawan 2 had been in the works for a while. A few weeks ago, the script was finalised. SRK will begin work on the film after completing King.”

Jawan starred South star Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, and according to the source, the makers are keen to cast another South A-list actor as the villain in part 2.

Well, we are sure fans of SRK are super excited to watch Jawan 2, and now, they are eagerly waiting for the film's official announcement.

Jawan Box Office Collection

Jawan, which was released in 2023, performed exceptionally at the box office. The film collected Rs. 640.25 crore net in India, and the worldwide gross collection was Rs. 1,160 crore.

The movie also starred Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureishi, and Sunil Grover.

King Release Date & Cast

King is slated to release on Christmas 2026. The movie has an ensemble cast including Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Shukla, Raghav Juyal, and Abhay Verma.

It is one of the most-awaited films of the year, and the teasers shared by the makers have already grabbed the attention of the audience. King is expected to take the box office by storm.