After King, Makers Of Akshay Kumar Starrer Welcome To The Jungle Cancel Dubai Schedule Due To US-Iran Conflict; Grand Song To Be Shot In Mumbai

Welcome To The Jungle Dubai Schedule Cancelled | Instagram

The US-Iran conflict has surely affected Bollywood. On Monday, there were reports that the team of Shah Rukh Khan starrer King were supposed to shoot in Dubai, but the schedule was cancelled due to the conflict, and now, according to a report in Mid-Day, the makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome To The Jungle have also cancelled their Dubai schedule.

Director Ahmed Khan was supposed to fly to Dubai, including Akshay, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, and others. However, now the team will be shooting the song in Mumbai.

A source told the tabloid, “Elaborate sets will be put up in Madh Island, Golden Tobacco Studio, and Film City in Goregaon. Created by production designer Sailesh Mhadik, the sets will depict nightclubs, casinos, and private jets. Ahmed and producer Firoz A. Nadiadwallah essentially imagined it as a glamorous song that shows how the rich live the good life. That’s why Dubai would have been the perfect location. The unit waited for a month for things to settle down there, but when they didn’t, they shifted the location.”

Khan confirmed the report and said they will be shooting the song from April 15 in Mumbai, and it will be a glamorous number with the entire cast.

Welcome To The Jungle Release Date

Welcome To The Jungle has been in the making for the past couple of years. The film's shooting was wrapped up in December last year, and it is slated to release on June 26, 2026.

It is the third part of the Welcome franchise, but this time it doesn't feature the original Uday and Majnu, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor. However, the audience is looking forward to the film as it has a fantastic star cast. Also, it brings back the 90s hit jodi of Akshay and Raveena to the big screen after many years.