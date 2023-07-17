Afghan Singer Hasiba Noori Killed By Unknown Gunmen In Pakistan: Report |

Hasiba Noori, a renowned female singer from Afghanistan who had sought refuge in Pakistan was killed by unidentified gunmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Pakistan, said reports. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday, while the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Hasiba Noori's Popularity

Hasiba Noori was a well-known Pashto singer with a substantial fan following. She gained popularity through her performances on Afghan TV channels like Ariana Television and AMC TV, mesmerizing audiences with songs like "Mina," "Sabza Janam," and "Ala Yaram."

Escape from Afghanistan

In the wake of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, Hasiba Noori, like many other artists and celebrities, chose to flee her homeland, seeking safety and opportunities in Pakistan as a refugee. The Taliban's restrictive policies on women's rights and cultural activities prompted numerous creative individuals to leave, fearing for their lives and careers under the oppressive regime.

Investigating the Tragedy

Authorities in Pakistan have launched an investigation into the tragic incident. The police are actively pursuing leads and trying to ascertain the reasons behind the attack that claimed the life of the singer.

The Plight of Afghan Refugees in Pakistan

Hasiba Noori's death brings attention to the harsh realities faced by Afghan refugees in Pakistan. With about 1.4 million registered refugees and countless undocumented ones, Afghan immigrants often encounter insecurity, discrimination, and harassment in their host country.

Pakistan's Encouragement to Return

The Pakistani government has repeatedly urged Afghan refugees to return to their home country, citing security and economic concerns. However, the ongoing violence and instability in Afghanistan have left many refugees hesitant to go back.

UNHCR's Call for Respect and Safety

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has called on Pakistani authorities to ensure the safety and dignity of Afghan refugees, stressing the need to adhere to international obligations in protecting those seeking asylum on Pakistani soil.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ziauddin Yousafzai Expresses Grief

Malala Yousafzai's father Ziauddin Yousafzai took it to his Twitter and expressed his grief over the incident. "Deeply saddened and shocked by the brutal assassination of Hasiba Noori in Peshawar. As an independent woman & artist, she couldn't survive in Afghanistan under the Taliban rule. The prohibition of music in Kabul while a musician is martyred in Peshawar is both shameful and condemnable," tweeted Ziauddin Yousafzai.