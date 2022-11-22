Adult film actress Sapna Sappu urges Mumbai Police to take action against man for circulating her 'nude' photos

Actress Sapna Sappu has approached Mumbai Police and the cyber crime cell and urged them to take action against a man who allegedly morphed her pictures and posted them on social media platforms.

Sapna is best known for playing the role of Mithun Chakraborty's sister in the 1998 film Gunda.

Taking to Twitter, Sapna alleged that her a social media user and his 'gang' circulated her morphed photographs on the internet.

"Respected @MahaCyber1 @DGPMaharashtra @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice pls take action against this man & his gang heressed & targeted me on every social platforms, he using my photos without my permission ,missuse my photos, my face, name & morphed/photoshopped totaly nude then cell (sic)," she tweeted.

She also shared screenshots of her fake Twitter account.

See, this is fake twitter I'd, They all targeting me & missuse my photos, my name without my permission, fraud with my fans for making money.. @MahaCyber1 @MumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra @CPMumbaiPolice please please please 🙏 take action respected all police 🙏😢 pic.twitter.com/rkK2GuweP7 — Sapna Sappu Official (@sapnasappuu) November 22, 2022

Sapna entered the film industry in 1998 with the film Gunda. Later on, she predominantly acted in erotic films and became a sex symbol of the late '90s.

In a career spanning over 20 years, Sapna worked in over 200 films including Hindi, Bhojpuri and Gujarati, most of them with director Kanti Shah. In 2020, Sapna returned with the adult TV series Aap Kee Sapna Bhabhi.

According to media reports, Sapna married Rajesh Goyal, a businessman from Gujarat, in 2013. She separated from her husband and is now a single mother to her 7-year-old son.