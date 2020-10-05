Who is Sapna Sappu? Legendary 'Gunda' actor and Kanti Shah's muse to grace 'Bigg Boss 14' with her presence

"Bigg Boss", one of Indian television's most popular reality shows, had a grand premiere on Saturday night with its new season, minus the live audience, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who hosts the show, opened the 14th season, signifying that "Bigg Boss" is set to give a befitting response to 2020, which has been a difficult year so far.

With the theme - 'Ab Scene Paltega, Kyunki Bigg Boss Dega 2020 Ko Jawab (Things will change as Bigg Boss will confront 2020') - the Bigg Boss house is equipped with a shopping mall, theatre, spa and dining area.

Now, according to a report by India Today, Sapna Sappu, best known for her erotic web series ‘Sapna Bhabhi’ will enter the show as a wild card contestant.

She made her debut as an actress with Mithun Chakraborty in Kanti Shah’s Gunda (1998).

In a career spanning over 20 years, Sapna has worked in over 200 films including Hindi, Bhojpuri and Gujarati, most of them with Shah.

The report further mentioned that Sapna has separated from her husband and is a single mom to her 5-year-old son.