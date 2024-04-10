 Adnan Khan Approached For Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 (Exclusive)
Free Press Journal has exclusively learnt of Adnan Khan being approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 06:32 PM IST
Adnan Khan, who was last seen in Colors TV's show Pracchand Ashoka recently wrapped up the shoot of this show. While the show did not perform very well and went off air within few months of its launch, the actor is reportedly already approached for his next project.

With the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi being around the corner, speculations surrounding various names that can be seen in the show have started doing rounds. Well, a little birdie informs us that Adnan Khan, who was last seen in Colors TV's show Pracchand Ashoka has been approached for the show. However, things between the actor and the makers are still on a very nascent stage.

Our source says, ''Adnan has been approached for the show, however, nothing is finalised as of now. He is keen of being a part of the show and the makers too are keen on having him onboard, but the talks are still on. Lets see what happens.''

Other names that are speculated to be participating in the show are Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Mannara Chopra and many more.

Adnan, who rose to fame with his stint in Zee TV's show 'Ishq Subhanallah,' later went ahead to recieve a lot of love for his potrayal of Viaan in Sony TV's show 'Katha Ankahee.' However, his last show Pracchand Ashoka did not perform well and tanked off.

