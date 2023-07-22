Adivi Sesh Preps For Goodachari Sequel, Tweets Important Updates

Following the thunderous success of Goodachari, Adivi Sesh's fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Goodachari 2. Undoubtedly, the film is one of the most speculated sequel to the much-loved spy thriller. While G2 preparations are underway and fans continue sharing their favourite moments from the film, actor Adivi Sesh's latest tweet on the micro-blogging site has given his fans more reasons to rejoice. The actor dropped major hints about his role and prearation on the sets of G2, ensuring fans that this movie will meet their expectations.

The actor wrote while retweeting a fan tweet: "Thank you for your love. Been writing with director @vinaykumar7121 & @abburiravi sir for the last six months to give you a game changing film. #G2 script is ….a Huge Vision. Massive preparation underway. Director vinaykumar7121 His vision scares me sometimes BUT…all I’m gonna say is, INKA?" The said fan video tweeted by a user featured standout scenes that the actor appeared in from the film.

Having found massive critical and fan love for its inventive story, action sequences and Sesh's spell-binding central performance, the film cemented the actor's position as one of the most dependable performers in the Telugu language industry.

Earlier in January 2023, Sesh had revealed the first look poster of the sequel alongside the pre-vision video. Written by the actor himself, the film will be directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi who marks his film debut. He was formerly the editor on Sesh's Major. The film is a joint production between TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal of ‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘Karthikeya 2’ and ‘Major’ fame.

