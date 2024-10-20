Aditya Roy Kapur Shares 3 Qualities He Finds Desirable In Women After Breakup With Ananya Panday: 'Being Passionate About...'

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday |

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur made the headlines ever since there was news about his breakup with his girlfriend and actress Ananya Panday. The couple reportedly dated for two years, frequently making public appearances together, however they never officially confirmed their relationship.

After their alleged split this year, the actor shared the qualities he admires most in a woman. On Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show What Women Want 5, Aditya expressed what he finds most attractive in a woman. The Night Manager star said, "She should have a good sense of humour. Being honest is great, when someone speaks their mind, it is the most attractive thing. Being passionate about the things that they are doing."

Furthermore, Kareena also questioned Aditya about his relationship status. To which he said, "Is chilling a status?” Kareena said in response, “You are always chilling, Adi.”

The Gumraah actor said, “I’m a chiller.” When Kareena said that he’s a chhupa rustam when it comes to dating, Aditya replied, “Good, let it be a mystery.”

Many fans took it as a sign that he had moved on from Ananya. However, a day prior, Aditya took to Instagram and shared pictures with Ananya in collaboration with Scotty Eyewear. The pictures are from the Ad campaign clicked before their breakup.

Ananya and Aditya's Relationship Timeline

In 2022, Ananya and Aditya sparked dating rumors when they attended Kriti Sanon's Diwali celebration together. Later, during Koffee With Karan Season 8, Karan hinted about their relationship.

This year, in May, sources indicated that the two had split up. A source close to ETimes stated that the actors are trying to move on while staying friendly. However, the two have yet to respond to the rumours.

On the work front, Aditya will be next in Metro… In Dino. It stars Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The film follows stories of bittersweet relationships in a contemporary setting and explores different aspects, hues, and moods of love. The romantic drama is written and directed by Anurag Basu and produced by T-Series Films and Anurag Basu Productions.